France, Germany: Speed Cameras Flattened

12/28/2020France, Germany: Speed Cameras Flattened
Attacks on speed cameras ramp up on Reunion island as a photo radar device in Germany failed to prevent an accident on Christmas.
Attacks on automated ticketing machines continue on Reunion, an island in East Africa. The pole-mounted "turret" style speed camera in Salazie that had just been replaced after a recent attack was torched once again on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the turret speed camera on the RN1 in Saint Leu was also destroyed by fire.
In Herouville-Saint-Clair, France, the speed camera on the RD515 remains out of service after brown spraypaint was used to cover its lenses.
In Gersfeld, Germany, a speed camera was destroyed after it failed to prevent an accident on Christmas Day. The device had been issuing automated tickets on Bundestrasse 279 when a 47-year-old motorist's Citroen C4 veered off the road, flattening the camera and fully destroying the Citroen. In reporting the incident, local police did not explain why the Citroen departed from the road.