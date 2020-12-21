France, Qatar: Photo Radar On Fire

12/21/2020France, Qatar: Photo Radar On Fire
Vigilantes in Qatar and in France last week destroyed several speed cameras.
Vigilantes in Doha, Qatar, filmed themselves destroying a speed camera on the artificial island known as the Pearl. The Interior Ministry on Sunday announced on Twitter that they had arrested two individuals in response to the incident.
French vigilantes have become more aggressive in the overseas territories. On Reunion, an island in East Africa, the turret speed camera on the RN1 in Pierrefonds was set ablaze on Thursday, bringing the total number of devices destroyed on the island to five since they were first installed. The camera in Petit Trou was charred on Wednesday while the one in Salazie burned on December 14. On Guadeloupe, an archipelago in the Caribbean, the total number of cameras torched has risen to eleven for the year.
Back on the continent, vigilantes on Saturday applied red spraypaint to blind the speed camera on the RD662 in Bliesbruck. On Wednesday, the same color was used to prevent the speed camera on the RD916 near Wormhout from being able to issue automated tickets, less than 48 hours after being installed. On December 14, vigilantes set fire to the speed camera on the RD104 in Vinezac.