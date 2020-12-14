France, Germany: Speed Cameras Egged, Burned

12/14/2020France, Germany: Speed Cameras Egged, Burned
A German vigilante egged a camera while several French speed cameras were burned or blinded last week.
In Morbihan, vigilantes have succeeded in keeping a third of the department's speed cameras offline through regular attacks. On Saturday in Rostrenen, vigilantes blinded the pole-mounted "turret" speed camera. On Friday, vigilantes decapitated and set fire to the speed camera on the RD1019 in Bourogne. The speed camera in Minihy-Treguier that burned on December 4 was torched a second time on Friday. On December 7, the speed camera on the A450 between Lyon and Brignais was blinded with orange spraypaint.
On Reunion, an island in East Africa, officials in Saint-Leu and Le Tampon replaced a pair of speed cameras on Monday only to have them immediately blinded by white spraypaint by Tuesday morning.
A 54-year-old man in Lauta, Germany, threw a raw egg onto the speed camera that was issuing automated tickets on Gerhart-Hauptmann-Strasse on Wednesday, according to Polizeidirektion Gorlitz.