Bombs Used On Italian And French Speed Cameras

1/11/2021Bombs Used On Italian And French Speed Cameras
Small explosive devices were used against automated ticketing machines in Europe last week.
In Collegno, Italy, on Friday, vigilantes toppled the pole-mounted speed camera that had been issuing tickets on the Viale Certosa. Also on Friday, a small explosive device was used to damage the speed camera on the Via Tolemaide in Rimini.
The same fate befell a mobile photo radar trap in Alencon, France, on Thursday. A man allegedly tossed a "large firecracker" at the device and was chased by police. In Fillinges, the speed camera on the RD907 was blinded by bright yellow spraypaint that included a happy face at the top. On Tuesday, the pole-mounted "turret" speed camera on the RN94 in La Rochette was destroyed by being set on fire. The device had just been similarly attacked a month ago.